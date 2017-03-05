Orange County deputy injured in 'unpr...

Orange County deputy injured in 'unprovoked attack' in downtown Orlando, cops say

The deputy, who wasn't immediately identified, was working extra duty for the Orlando Police Department at the Orlando City Soccer game. After the game ended, the deputy was near 595 West Church Street about 7:47 p.m. when three people approached him "unprovoked and started to batter him," said Orlando Police Lt.

