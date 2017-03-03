Orange County begins 2017 with marked rise in heroin overdoses
Orange County narcotic agents reported a 150 percent spike in heroin overdoses during the first month and a half of 2017. Orange County narcotic agents reported a 150 percent spike in heroin overdoses during the first month and a half of 2017.
