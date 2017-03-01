Operation Nip Tuck' credit card schem...

Operation Nip Tuck' credit card scheme ringleader convicted of fraud

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 28-year-old woman charged with masterminding a scheme to use stolen identities to pay for tens of thousands of dollars worth of plastic surgery and dental work has been convicted of fraud.

