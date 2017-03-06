Opera Orlando hosts discussion on violence, sexual abuse
Opera Orlando will host a conversation on the legacy of sexual abuse and violence in the Western world with Cathy Robinson Pickett this Wednesday, March 8. "Don Giovanni Scandal: 2017" is presented as a preamble to the opera company's production of "Don Giovanni," which runs March 24-26 at the Dr. Phillips Center in downtown Orlando. The opera will be set in modern times, with the title character portrayed as a big-man-on-campus type who crosses the line with the women he meets.
