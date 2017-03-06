New data demonstrate Sandoz proposed ...

New data demonstrate Sandoz proposed biosimilar adalimumab has...

Comprehensive development program show potential of GP2017 to treat inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and plaque psoriasis Holzkirchen, 6 March 2017 - Sandoz, a Novartis division, and the pioneer and global leader in biosimilars, today presented data for its proposed biosimilar adalimumab . The Phase 3 confirmatory efficacy, safety and immunogenicity study met its primary endpoint demonstrating GP2017 has equivalent efficacy to the reference medicine, HumiraA [1].

