New data demonstrate Sandoz proposed biosimilar adalimumab has...

Comprehensive development program show potential of GP2017 to treat inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and plaque psoriasis Holzkirchen, 6 March 2017 - Sandoz, a Novartis division, and the pioneer and global leader in biosimilars, today presented data for its proposed biosimilar adalimumab . The Phase 3 confirmatory efficacy, safety and immunogenicity study met its primary endpoint demonstrating GP2017 has equivalent efficacy to the reference medicine, HumiraA [1].

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.