New data demonstrate Sandoz proposed biosimilar adalimumab has...
Comprehensive development program show potential of GP2017 to treat inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and plaque psoriasis Holzkirchen, 6 March 2017 - Sandoz, a Novartis division, and the pioneer and global leader in biosimilars, today presented data for its proposed biosimilar adalimumab . The Phase 3 confirmatory efficacy, safety and immunogenicity study met its primary endpoint demonstrating GP2017 has equivalent efficacy to the reference medicine, HumiraA [1].
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Too Funny
|63,457
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|A happy Mexican
|1,501,899
|Song Title Game (Apr '15)
|5 hr
|Doobie Time
|569
|"word game" six word sentence (last letters)
|5 hr
|Doobie Time
|115
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|5 hr
|Doobie Time
|12,886
|3 word game (Jan '11)
|6 hr
|Doobie Time
|14,181
|two words (Jul '10)
|6 hr
|Doobie Time
|28,059
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC