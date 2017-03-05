Mosul battle: New Iraqi push on IS-he...

Mosul battle: New Iraqi push on IS-held city centre

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The troops' advance toward Mosul came after Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced on February 19 the start of an offensive to drive the extremist militants out of west Mosul, locally known as the right bank of Tigris River which bisects the city. The U.N.'s World Health Organisation has activated 'an emergency response plan to safely treat men, women and children who may be exposed to the highly toxic chemical, ' with partners and local health authorities, the agency said in a statement .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Pres Mr Donald J ... 1,502,162
"word game" six word sentence (last letters) 2 min Princess Hey 120
3 word game (Jan '11) 7 min Princess Hey 14,186
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) 9 min Princess Hey 12,891
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 12 min Princess Hey 19,542
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr BOOM 63,460
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 2 hr Murphey_Law 512,965
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,102 • Total comments across all topics: 279,354,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC