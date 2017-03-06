Money, politics make ugly mix at Orla...

Money, politics make ugly mix at Orlando airport

48 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

As I read Sunday's story about the orgy of cash at Orlando International Airport - with board members sucking up thousands of campaign dollars from airport lobbyists and contractors - I was amused to see all the orgy participants suggest nothing was obscene. Are we taking campaign money from a business one week and then voting to give that businessa $10 million contract the next? Well, of course.

