Matt Stroshane/Getty Images
According to a statement Tuesday from the Orlando-based company, the calf will be born at SeaWorld San Antonio in the next four to six weeks. The mother, 25-year-old Takara, was already pregnant when SeaWorld announced last year that it was ending its orca breeding program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Click Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,503,411
|Song Title Game (Apr '15)
|21 min
|Doobie Time
|592
|"word game" six word sentence (last letters)
|24 min
|Doobie Time
|137
|3 word game (Jan '11)
|26 min
|Doobie Time
|14,203
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|27 min
|Doobie Time
|12,908
|two words (Jul '10)
|28 min
|Doobie Time
|28,081
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|28 min
|Doobie Time
|13,325
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC