Matt Stroshane/Getty Images

Matt Stroshane/Getty Images

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Click Orlando

According to a statement Tuesday from the Orlando-based company, the calf will be born at SeaWorld San Antonio in the next four to six weeks. The mother, 25-year-old Takara, was already pregnant when SeaWorld announced last year that it was ending its orca breeding program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Click Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RoxLo 1,503,411
Song Title Game (Apr '15) 21 min Doobie Time 592
"word game" six word sentence (last letters) 24 min Doobie Time 137
3 word game (Jan '11) 26 min Doobie Time 14,203
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) 27 min Doobie Time 12,908
two words (Jul '10) 28 min Doobie Time 28,081
Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11) 28 min Doobie Time 13,325
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,508 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC