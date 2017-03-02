Man accused of stabbing former Wal-Ma...

Man accused of stabbing former Wal-Mart boss to appear before judge

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

The man accused of stabbing his former supervisor to death at an Orange County Wal-Mart is scheduled to go before a judge this morning. Deputies said Williams confronted his former boss, 25-year-old Davon Brown, just before 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Lee Road, west of Interstate 4. Brown was working behind the counter at the gas station in front of the store when Williams walked in, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min mdbuilder 1,499,953
Song Title Game (Apr '15) 35 min Princess Hey 551
"word game" six word sentence (last letters) 42 min Princess Hey 100
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 10 hr zazz 98,352
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Agents of Corruption 63,429
News Alligator Found in Tennessee Lake (Mar '07) 12 hr Jeff 93
News Judge to weigh freeing Orlando shooter's widow ... 13 hr Marcavage s Emission 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,158 • Total comments across all topics: 279,253,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC