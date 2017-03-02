Man accused of stabbing former Wal-Mart boss to appear before judge

The man accused of stabbing his former supervisor to death at an Orange County Wal-Mart is scheduled to go before a judge this morning. Deputies said Williams confronted his former boss, 25-year-old Davon Brown, just before 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Lee Road, west of Interstate 4. Brown was working behind the counter at the gas station in front of the store when Williams walked in, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.