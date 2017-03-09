Lyft driver accused of stalking Orlando rider over $1.16, reports say
A Lyft driver is facing stalking charges after an Orlando rider told deputies the driver showed up to her work several times looking for $1.16 in unpaid fares, court records show. Karen Burd, 56, picked up the female victim Feb. 13 from her work at a DoubleTree hotel in Orange County , an arrest report states.
