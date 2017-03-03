Legoland Florida: New app entertains during drive to theme park

The Quest to Legoland app, available for iPhone or Android for free, uses GPS to connect kids with landmarks - including national parks, historic places, bodies of water, mountains and cities - en route to the Winter Haven theme park. The application is aimed at children ages 6 to 12, who will be able to unlock themed missions, play car games, answer trivia questions and learn about the passing landmarks when they pop up on their screens.

