Legoland Florida: New app entertains during drive to theme park
The Quest to Legoland app, available for iPhone or Android for free, uses GPS to connect kids with landmarks - including national parks, historic places, bodies of water, mountains and cities - en route to the Winter Haven theme park. The application is aimed at children ages 6 to 12, who will be able to unlock themed missions, play car games, answer trivia questions and learn about the passing landmarks when they pop up on their screens.
