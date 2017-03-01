Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom split after...

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom split after a year of dating Katy Perry and ...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend the 12th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on Nov. 29, 2016 in New York City. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have decided to end their relationship after nearly a year together, E! News reported Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Agents of Corruption 1,499,762
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 40 min Agents of Corruption 63,429
News Alligator Found in Tennessee Lake (Mar '07) 1 hr Jeff 93
News Judge to weigh freeing Orlando shooter's widow ... 2 hr Marcavage s Emission 1
Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11) 3 hr Princess Hey 13,320
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,032
"word game" six word sentence (last letters) 4 hr Princess Hey 98
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,354 • Total comments across all topics: 279,242,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC