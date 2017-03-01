Judge to weigh freeing Orlando shooter's widow before trial
In this June 12, 2016 file photo, law enforcement officials work at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla., following a mass shooting. A California judge is deciding whether to release the widow of the gunman, Omar Mateen, who killed dozens of people at the Florida nightclub and is accused of helping him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Tamil Souljah
|1,499,609
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|18 min
|Into The Night
|8,031
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,425
|two words (Jul '10)
|28 min
|Princess Hey
|28,042
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|12,862
|3 word game (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|14,164
|"word game" six word sentence (last letters)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|96
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC