Judge says Pulse gunman's wife should stay in jail, for now

20 hrs ago

The wife of the Orlando, Florida, nightclub shooter must remain in jail, at least for the time being, a federal judge in Florida ruled Thursday, a day after a magistrate judge in California said she could be released. U.S. District Judge Paul Byron in Orlando issued an order saying Noor Salman should stay in jail while he decides if she should be detained or released pending her trial on charges that she helped her husband scout out potential targets and created a cover story for him.

