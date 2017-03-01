Judge: Proof that wife helped Orlando shooter is 'debatable'
In this June 12, 2016 file photo, law enforcement officials work at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla., following a mass shooting. A California judge is deciding whether to release the widow of the gunman, Omar Mateen, who killed dozens of people at the Florida nightclub and is accused of helping him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|DEM GOP FALSE NEWS
|1,499,910
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|8 hr
|zazz
|98,352
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|63,429
|Alligator Found in Tennessee Lake (Mar '07)
|10 hr
|Jeff
|93
|Judge to weigh freeing Orlando shooter's widow ...
|11 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|12 hr
|Princess Hey
|13,320
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,032
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC