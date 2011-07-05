Judge: Casey Anthony may have acciden...

Judge: Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter

In this July 5, 2011 file photo, Casey Anthony sits at the defense table during the second day of jury deliberations in her murder trial in Orlando, Fla. In a Wednesday, March 1, 2017 interview with the Orlando Sentinel Judge Belvin Perry said Anthony may have been trying to quiet the child, Caylee, with chloroform and accidentally used too much.

