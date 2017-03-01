Judge agrees to release Orlando shooter's widow before trial
A California judge is deciding whether to release the widow of the gunman, O... A sheriff's spokesman says multiple people are dead and others seriously injured after a house fire broke out overnight in a small town in Oregon. A sheriff's spokesman says multiple people are dead and others seriously injured after a house fire broke out overnight in a small town in Oregon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Yeah
|1,499,889
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|zazz
|98,352
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|63,429
|Alligator Found in Tennessee Lake (Mar '07)
|5 hr
|Jeff
|93
|Judge to weigh freeing Orlando shooter's widow ...
|7 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|8 hr
|Princess Hey
|13,320
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,032
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC