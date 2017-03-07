Final days of festival show what Bach...

Final days of festival show what Bach society does best

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

The 82nd annual Bach Festival's final two days provided something old, something new - and both showed why the Winter Park tradition is an enduring favorite. First, the old - that would be Johann Sebastian Bach himself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Agents of Corruption 1,502,379
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 59 min Bad Visit 8,041
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr 3somerdating 63,465
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 4 hr -Glinda- 19,543
two words (Jul '10) 5 hr Princess Hey 28,064
News Father gets 2-year sentence for not paying chil... (May '08) 10 hr Susan Miller 191
Song Title Game (Apr '15) 10 hr Princess Hey 574
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC