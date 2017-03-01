Father kills wife, son, second son es...

Father kills wife, son, second son escapes, Orlando police say

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min No Surprize 1,500,967
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,446
Waterpark 4 hr Nikki 1
Song Title Game (Apr '15) 4 hr Princess Hey 557
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) 5 hr Princess Hey 12,872
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 5 hr Princess Hey 19,526
What's with the homeless in this town? 5 hr Tony S 7
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,197 • Total comments across all topics: 279,288,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC