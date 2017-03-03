Derms Gather in Orlando For Annual Meeting of AAD
The American Academy of Dermatology's annual meeting begins today in Orlando, FL inside the Orange County Convention Center. Ahead of the kick off, ADD announced a new campaign to raise awareness of the breadth of serious skin diseases that affect patients, as well as the critical role dermatologists play in an era of team-based health care.
