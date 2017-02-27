Cops: Accused barricaded gunman just took the Florida Bar exam
Orlando police say Raymond Marshall, 30, threatened to kill his girlfriend and barricaded himself in his condo near Semoran Boulevard and La Costa Boulevard for seven hours last week. Orlando police say Raymond Marshall, 30, threatened to kill his girlfriend and barricaded himself in his condo near Semoran Boulevard and La Costa Boulevard for seven hours last week.
