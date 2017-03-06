Blogger's journey from abuse, pornography to transformation, LDS ...
Nikki Yaste tells the raw, emotional story of the hardships that brought her to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and shares her testimony of the transformative power of the Atonement of Jesus Christ in her book " Latter-day Woman at the Well " . "I realized that there are a lot of people out there with stories like mine, and we just don't ever talk about it," Yaste said in a phone interview of deciding to write a book about her experience.
