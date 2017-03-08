Ariel Winter Admits She Struggled 'For Years' to Find Body Confidence: 'It Was a Really Long Jour...
The Modern Family star was a guest on Tuesday's special episode of The View , taped at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, where she got candid on finally overcoming her struggles with body confidence. "Well, I struggled for many years with my own confidence with myself," she admitted, when asked why she feels the need to empower women today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,503,411
|Song Title Game (Apr '15)
|20 min
|Doobie Time
|592
|"word game" six word sentence (last letters)
|24 min
|Doobie Time
|137
|3 word game (Jan '11)
|26 min
|Doobie Time
|14,203
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|27 min
|Doobie Time
|12,908
|two words (Jul '10)
|28 min
|Doobie Time
|28,081
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|28 min
|Doobie Time
|13,325
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC