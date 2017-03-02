Apartment complex wants to dig into U...

Apartment complex wants to dig into UCF students' criminal backgrounds

When a UCF student wants to rent an apartment at the new high-end The Station complex under construction on Alafaya Trail, they will be subject to an intensive criminal background check that includes Interpol, Homeland Security, the FBI, the Treasury Department and NSA, besides the FDLE. When a UCF student wants to rent an apartment at the new high-end The Station complex under construction on Alafaya Trail, they will be subject to an intensive criminal background check that includes Interpol, Homeland Security, the FBI, the Treasury Department and NSA, besides the FDLE.

