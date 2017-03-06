A clear signal that the Trump administration intends to make expanding school choice a key priority
President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos made their first official joint trip to a school on Friday. It was a highly unusual trip for a president, but one that clearly signals his educational priorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 min
|3somerdating
|63,465
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|21 min
|RoxLo
|1,502,369
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Well Well
|8,040
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|3 hr
|-Glinda-
|19,543
|two words (Jul '10)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|28,064
|Father gets 2-year sentence for not paying chil... (May '08)
|8 hr
|Susan Miller
|191
|Song Title Game (Apr '15)
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|574
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC