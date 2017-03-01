9 Investigates: Price of Phase 2 of D...

9 Investigates: Price of Phase 2 of Dr. Phillips Center much higher than original estimate

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 40 min Cheech the Conser... 1,501,009
"word game" six word sentence (last letters) 4 hr Princess Hey 106
two words (Jul '10) 4 hr Princess Hey 28,050
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 4 hr Princess Hey 19,528
3 word game (Jan '11) 4 hr Princess Hey 14,172
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) 4 hr Princess Hey 12,874
Song Title Game (Apr '15) 4 hr Princess Hey 559
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,471 • Total comments across all topics: 279,294,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC