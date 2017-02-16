Wirral veteran becomes cover star aft...

Wirral veteran becomes cover star after suffering post-traumatic stress disorder

A Wirral veteran has become the latest cover star of Combat Stress magazine after the leading mental health charity helped regain her confidence. Alison Williams, 41, served in the Royal Air Force for 13 years and overcame Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder after Combat Stress supported her and taught her invaluable skills to help her cope in day-to-day life.

