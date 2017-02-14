Winter Park affordable housing investor King considering run for governor
A number of Florida Democrats are considering a run for governor - from Orlando attorney John Morgan to practically every big city mayor - and now a prominent affordable housing investor from Orlando could be next. Christopher King, 38, of Winter Park , said Tuesday he was "in the process of making a final decision" on running to succeed outgoing Gov. Rick Scott in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|dem
|1,494,420
|"word game" six word sentence (last letters)
|52 min
|Doobie Time
|33
|Song Title Game (Apr '15)
|56 min
|Doobie Time
|482
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|Doobie Time
|12,795
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|Doobie Time
|13,267
|3 word game (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|Doobie Time
|14,089
|One Word (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Doobie Time
|2,485
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC