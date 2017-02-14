Winter Park affordable housing invest...

Winter Park affordable housing investor King considering run for governor

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A number of Florida Democrats are considering a run for governor - from Orlando attorney John Morgan to practically every big city mayor - and now a prominent affordable housing investor from Orlando could be next. Christopher King, 38, of Winter Park , said Tuesday he was "in the process of making a final decision" on running to succeed outgoing Gov. Rick Scott in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min dem 1,494,420
"word game" six word sentence (last letters) 52 min Doobie Time 33
Song Title Game (Apr '15) 56 min Doobie Time 482
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) 1 hr Doobie Time 12,795
Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11) 1 hr Doobie Time 13,267
3 word game (Jan '11) 1 hr Doobie Time 14,089
One Word (Jul '10) 1 hr Doobie Time 2,485
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,461 • Total comments across all topics: 278,879,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC