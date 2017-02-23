Winter Garden cop breaks knee cap in ...

Winter Garden cop breaks knee cap in struggle with Victoria's Secret theft suspect

A Winter Garden police officer is recovering after breaking his knee cap during a struggle with a man accused of stealing more than $750 worth of merchandise from a Victoria's Secret store, officials say. In a broken radio call just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, backup officers heard Officer Jose Rivera say he needed help at the lingerie store on Daniels Road in Winter Garden.

