White House Leaves Attacks in Israel Off List of 78 'Underreported' Terror Acts
The list, which includes attacks around the world from September 2014 to December 2016, was released Monday after President Donald Trump spoke of the dangers of "radical Islamic terrorists" and said the media often did not want to report on terror attacks. "In many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|RoxLo
|1,490,908
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|zazz
|98,332
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|2twisted
|19,382
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|carmino seranni
|63,160
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|10 hr
|Lon Spector
|512,873
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|20 hr
|Princess Hey
|12,761
|Word Association 2 (Jul '10)
|20 hr
|Princess Hey
|23,042
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC