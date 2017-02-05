Wal-Mart customer who fatally shot alleged diaper thief also hit second suspect, cops say
The customer who shot and killed a suspected diaper thief outside a Wal-Mart Saturday also hit a second suspect when he opened fire, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. The incident unfolded at the Clarcona Ocoee Road store in Pine Hills about 8 a.m. when three people tried stealing diapers and other items, Sheriff's Office Capt.
