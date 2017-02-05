Wal-Mart customer who fatally shot al...

Wal-Mart customer who fatally shot alleged diaper thief also hit second suspect, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A customer of a Pine Hills Wal-Mart shot a man suspected of stealing diapers and other items from the store Saturday morning, according to the Orange County A customer of a Pine Hills Wal-Mart shot a man suspected of stealing diapers and other items from the store Saturday morning, according to the Orange County The customer who shot and killed a suspected diaper thief outside a Wal-Mart Saturday also hit a second suspect when he opened fire, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. The incident unfolded at the Clarcona Ocoee Road store in Pine Hills about 8 a.m. when three people tried stealing diapers and other items, Sheriff's Office Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Susanm 1,490,179
Word Association 2 (Jul '10) 10 min Princess Hey 23,034
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 11 min Princess Hey 19,368
News Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12) 2 hr Patricia DeMoura 29,780
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,131
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 11 hr zazz 98,329
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) Sat Leah 29
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,350 • Total comments across all topics: 278,588,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC