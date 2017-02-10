W.Va woman bakes, cooks her way through the record books
There is nothing more American than apple pie, and Carolyn Blakemore has been known to make the best apple pie for years. Blakemore's talents were on display again at the 92nd West Virginia State Fair this past August where she took home first place for her apple pie.
