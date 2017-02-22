Val Demings hosting Affordable Care A...

Val Demings hosting Affordable Care Act town hall Sunday

U.S. Rep. Val Demings is planning to meet with constituents in Orlando this afternoon to discuss the future of the Affordable Care Act, a spokeswoman said. The Orlando Democrat is also expected to have health care representatives on hand for the 3 p.m. discussion at the Dr. Phillips High School auditorium, located at 6500 Turkey Lake Road.

