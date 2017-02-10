Universal: Mark Woodbury tapped to be...

Universal: Mark Woodbury tapped to be vice chairman

Longtime Universal Orlando executive Mark Woodbury has been appointed to the newly created position of vice chairman of Universal Parks & Resorts. Woodbury, who has been with the company for 28 years, will continue to be president of Universal Creative, the research and development group that designs rides and attractions.

