Universal: Mark Woodbury tapped to be vice chairman
Longtime Universal Orlando executive Mark Woodbury has been appointed to the newly created position of vice chairman of Universal Parks & Resorts. Woodbury, who has been with the company for 28 years, will continue to be president of Universal Creative, the research and development group that designs rides and attractions.
