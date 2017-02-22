UCF athletics lands $5 million donation - largest in history by an alumnus
The University of Central Florida athletics department received a $5 million pledge Wednesday, its largest gift ever from an alumnus. The donation, which the university will receive over 10 years, is the main issue to be discussed Friday during a trustees meeting, according to the board agenda released Wednesday.
