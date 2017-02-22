UCF athletics lands $5 million donati...

UCF athletics lands $5 million donation - largest in history by an alumnus

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

The University of Central Florida athletics department received a $5 million pledge Wednesday, its largest gift ever from an alumnus. The donation, which the university will receive over 10 years, is the main issue to be discussed Friday during a trustees meeting, according to the board agenda released Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Henry 1,497,028
Song Title Game (Apr '15) 2 hr Princess Hey 522
"word game" six word sentence (last letters) 2 hr Princess Hey 72
3 word game (Jan '11) 3 hr Princess Hey 14,134
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) 3 hr Princess Hey 12,831
two words (Jul '10) 3 hr Princess Hey 28,012
News Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08) 3 hr Raj Chanani 1,274
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,959 • Total comments across all topics: 279,070,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC