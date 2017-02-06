TSA says 86 guns found at Orlando airport in 2016Last week, a...

TSA says 86 guns found at Orlando air...

TSA said 86 guns, most of which were loaded, were discovered last year at OIA -- an increase of more than 75 percent from 2015. Monday afternoon, the TSA director at OIA showed News 6 anchor Erik von Ancken thousands of weapons - knives, brass knuckles, swords, razor blades, nun-chucks - that were also confiscated last year.

