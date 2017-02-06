TSA says 86 guns found at Orlando airport in 2016Last week, a...
TSA said 86 guns, most of which were loaded, were discovered last year at OIA -- an increase of more than 75 percent from 2015. Monday afternoon, the TSA director at OIA showed News 6 anchor Erik von Ancken thousands of weapons - knives, brass knuckles, swords, razor blades, nun-chucks - that were also confiscated last year.
