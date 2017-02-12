Troopers: One dead in single-car wrec...

Troopers: One dead in single-car wreck near Apopka

1 min ago

An Orlando man was killed after he was pinned between his vehicle and a guardrail near Apopka early Sunday, officials said. Anthony Hanks, 44 of Orlando, was driving south on Lakeville Road under the overpass of State Road 414 when his Chevrolet Tahoe crossed over into the northbound lane, troopers said.

