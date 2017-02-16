Trayvon Martin: Five years after his death, struggle for civil rights continues
Francis Oliver took to the streets of Sanford with more than 8,000 other people, demanding the arrest of the man who killed Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black 17-year-old. When Trayon's killer went on trial the following year, she cooked meals for his parents and let them take naps at her home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Well Well
|1,497,797
|Alicia Ryherd Tulsa Oklahoma News Story (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Sarah DeAngelis
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,375
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,010
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,502
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|9 hr
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|86
|two words (Jul '10)
|10 hr
|Princess Hey
|28,026
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC