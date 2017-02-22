Tour bus company plans Orlando expansion, main office
A Los Angeles-based tour bus company is planning to expand and bring a new main office to Orlando, adding 47 jobs over four years. The company is seeking incentive dollars for the expansion, through the city of Orlando and the Qualified Target Income program coordinated by Enterprise Florida.
