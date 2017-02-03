Titans player Quinton Spain reports b...

Titans player Quinton Spain reports being drugged, robbed

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

A state Senate panel has approved a so-called sanctuary cities bill that would withhold state money from local jurisdictions that don't hand over immigrants already in custody for possible deportation ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities in Orlando are searching for a woman suspected of drugging and robbing Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Quinton Spain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 28 min Twitter 1,489,421
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Paris 63,097
News Frank Ocean slammed as a 'scam artist, fraud an... 1 hr L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 17 hr zazz 98,325
Was the head of security at Valencia College fi... Thu Concerned Citizen 1
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) Thu Princess Hey 19,360
two words (Jul '10) Thu Princess Hey 27,940
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,590 • Total comments across all topics: 278,539,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC