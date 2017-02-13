There Have Been 9 Attacks on Gay Bars or Patrons Since the Orlando Tragedy
This weekend, two people got injured after an unknown attacker tossed a tear gas canister into an LGBT celebration at a Serbian nightclub. A Google news search reveals that this is the ninth attack on a gay venue since the June 12, 2016 Pulse nightclub attack in Orlando, Florida.
