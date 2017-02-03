Theme Park Bits: Volcano Bay Opening ...

Theme Park Bits: Volcano Bay Opening Date, an 'Avatar' Ride Vehicle, and a New Disneyland Patent

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: /film

Another new Disney theme park patent, another reminder that companies always file tons of patents to secure technology and concepts they may never actually get around to using! But this one, reported by the Orlando Business Journal , is very interesting. What if riders could change their ride experience based on their mood, opting for a smoother or rougher ride based on personal preference? Here's how it's described: The technology would allow rides to adjust show content appropriate for pre-teens, teenagers or adults; or for thrill-seeking and non thrill-seeking passengers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at /film.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 20 min sonicfilter 1,489,720
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Angel Gabriel 63,123
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) 6 hr Leah 29
News Frank Ocean slammed as a 'scam artist, fraud an... 19 hr L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Fri zazz 98,325
Was the head of security at Valencia College fi... Thu Concerned Citizen 1
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) Thu Princess Hey 19,360
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,239 • Total comments across all topics: 278,561,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC