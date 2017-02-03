Theme Park Bits: Volcano Bay Opening Date, an 'Avatar' Ride Vehicle, and a New Disneyland Patent
Another new Disney theme park patent, another reminder that companies always file tons of patents to secure technology and concepts they may never actually get around to using! But this one, reported by the Orlando Business Journal , is very interesting. What if riders could change their ride experience based on their mood, opting for a smoother or rougher ride based on personal preference? Here's how it's described: The technology would allow rides to adjust show content appropriate for pre-teens, teenagers or adults; or for thrill-seeking and non thrill-seeking passengers.
