The Wall Street Journal: Widow of Orl...

The Wall Street Journal: Widow of Orlando shooter knew about attack, feds claim

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MarketWatch

Federal prosecutors alleged Wednesday that the widow of Orlando, Fla., gunman Omar Mateen knew her husband was going to commit an attack when he left their home and concocted a cover story for him. Noor Salman, the widow, told Mateen's mother and sister that he was going to dinner with a friend that night and told her husband to say the same, prosecutor Sara Sweeney said at a hearing in a federal court, arguing that Salman should be detained pending trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Cheech the Conser... 1,488,940
News Demonstrators to protest Trump's immigration or... 1 hr 25or6to4 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,054
Princess Hey 20 hr Princess Hey 61
Room available Tue Just helping 1
News Teen paints giant penis on his parent's roof (Apr '09) Tue Oh Those Pharts 41
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Jan 30 zazz 98,321
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,063 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC