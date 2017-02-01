The Wall Street Journal: Widow of Orlando shooter knew about attack, feds claim
Federal prosecutors alleged Wednesday that the widow of Orlando, Fla., gunman Omar Mateen knew her husband was going to commit an attack when he left their home and concocted a cover story for him. Noor Salman, the widow, told Mateen's mother and sister that he was going to dinner with a friend that night and told her husband to say the same, prosecutor Sara Sweeney said at a hearing in a federal court, arguing that Salman should be detained pending trial.
