The Latest: Trump to visit Catholic school in Florida
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the president will visit St. Andrew Catholic school in Orlando, Florida, on Friday for a listening session on school choice. Trump has a home in Palm Beach, Florida, and has spent many weekends there during the start of his presidency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|flack
|1,499,371
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|11 hr
|zazz
|98,350
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|rshermr
|8,027
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|rshermr
|63,417
|Miami grandmother accused of leaving kids in ca... (Aug '08)
|14 hr
|Pissedoffuncle
|19
|3 word game (Jan '11)
|16 hr
|Princess Hey
|14,158
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|16 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,512
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC