The Latest: Trump to visit Catholic school in Florida

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the president will visit St. Andrew Catholic school in Orlando, Florida, on Friday for a listening session on school choice. Trump has a home in Palm Beach, Florida, and has spent many weekends there during the start of his presidency.

