Suspect dead, 2 Florida officers wounded in shootout
Casselberry Police Chief Larry Krantz told reporters the two officers responded early Saturday to a reported disturbance at a home in the Orlando suburb. When they arrived, the suspect came outside with a shotgun and fired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|RiccardoFire
|1,497,926
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Mothra
|63,392
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|zazz
|98,348
|Sanford cop arrested, accused of lying on time ...
|4 hr
|PWis
|1
|Kissimmee police drove off
|6 hr
|Left to die
|15
|What's with the homeless in this town?
|6 hr
|RuffnReddy
|3
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|11 hr
|Murphey_Law
|512,943
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC