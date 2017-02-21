Suspect dead, 2 Florida officers woun...

Suspect dead, 2 Florida officers wounded in shootout

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Casselberry Police Chief Larry Krantz told reporters the two officers responded early Saturday to a reported disturbance at a home in the Orlando suburb. When they arrived, the suspect came outside with a shotgun and fired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min RiccardoFire 1,497,926
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Mothra 63,392
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 4 hr zazz 98,348
News Sanford cop arrested, accused of lying on time ... 4 hr PWis 1
Kissimmee police drove off 6 hr Left to die 15
What's with the homeless in this town? 6 hr RuffnReddy 3
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 11 hr Murphey_Law 512,943
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,899 • Total comments across all topics: 279,147,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC