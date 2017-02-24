SunRail ticket revenue is less than ticketing expense
As SunRail officials struggle with uncertainties over when to apply for an essential and already delayed federal grant or when the southern expansion into Osceola County will be complete, one matter is abundantly clear but not talked about much: the cost of collecting fares from riders - arising from ticketing machines, armored cars, staff and other expenses - is greater than the revenue brought in by fares.
