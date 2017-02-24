SunRail ticket revenue is less than t...

SunRail ticket revenue is less than ticketing expense

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

As SunRail officials struggle with uncertainties over when to apply for an essential and already delayed federal grant or when the southern expansion into Osceola County will be complete, one matter is abundantly clear but not talked about much: the cost of collecting fares from riders - arising from ticketing machines, armored cars, staff and other expenses - is greater than the revenue brought in by fares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Guest 1,497,715
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 31 min Into The Night 8,007
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 38 min JRB 63,373
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) 2 hr Sarah 2nd Grade 86
two words (Jul '10) 3 hr Princess Hey 28,026
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) 3 hr Princess Hey 12,844
3 word game (Jan '11) 3 hr Princess Hey 14,146
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,738 • Total comments across all topics: 279,117,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC