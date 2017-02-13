Steve Bannon pulled off the ultimate ...

Steve Bannon pulled off the ultimate entrepreneurial achievement

22 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Those bankers who knew Steve Bannon when he was a banker, long before he ascended the path to Chief White House Strategist to President Trump, will see the unique tale of a true American entrepreneur - someone who turns subversive observations into profound actions. In the 1990s, he left Goldman Sachs and formed his own boutique media investment bank called Bannon & Co, which evolved in 1998 into a joint venture with Societe Generale called SG Bannon.

