Steve Bannon pulled off the ultimate entrepreneurial achievement
Those bankers who knew Steve Bannon when he was a banker, long before he ascended the path to Chief White House Strategist to President Trump, will see the unique tale of a true American entrepreneur - someone who turns subversive observations into profound actions. In the 1990s, he left Goldman Sachs and formed his own boutique media investment bank called Bannon & Co, which evolved in 1998 into a joint venture with Societe Generale called SG Bannon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|USAsince1680
|1,493,396
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,433
|Princess Hey
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|73
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,233
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|10 hr
|most unlikeable
|512,890
|Song Title Game (Apr '15)
|19 hr
|Princess Hey
|471
|two words (Jul '10)
|19 hr
|Princess Hey
|27,962
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC