Startups seek relevance to big firms like Disney, EA, Lockheed

Local tech experts disagree over whether Central Florida's large tech-related companies should feel an obligation to boost Orlando's startup companies, whether through contracts or mentorship. Connecting startups to big established companies is a common goal for many business communities.

