Startups seek relevance to big firms like Disney, EA, Lockheed
Local tech experts disagree over whether Central Florida's large tech-related companies should feel an obligation to boost Orlando's startup companies, whether through contracts or mentorship. Connecting startups to big established companies is a common goal for many business communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Realtime
|1,497,285
|Student zapped by Taser leaves juvenile detenti... (Mar '08)
|3 min
|Thaliamar jimenez
|157
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|1 hr
|Murphey_Law
|512,919
|Song Title Game (Apr '15)
|3 hr
|Doobie Time
|506
|3 word game (Jan '11)
|3 hr
|Doobie Time
|14,117
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Rshermr
|63,271
|"word game" six word sentence (last letters)
|5 hr
|Doobie Time
|55
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC