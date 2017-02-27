SHTF Intelligence (Two Day Course) - ...

SHTF Intelligence (Two Day Course) - Orlando, Florida

During this course, you will practice the basics of intelligence gathering and learn how to produce threat and area assessments. Then you'll put these skills to work in individual or team-based practical exercises built around current crime and gangs, cartel and drug activity, cyber attacks, natural disasters, potential martial law, civil disturbances, and even more deadly situations.

Orlando, FL

