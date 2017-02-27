SeaWorld sees drop in attendance, rev...

SeaWorld sees drop in attendance, revenue in 201636 MinsSeaWorld reports a worse-than-expected loss.

Attendance at the company's parks, which has been known for its killer whale water shows, has suffered since the 2013 documentary "Blackfish" suggested that its treatment of animals may have led to the deaths of trainers. It announced last year that it would not breed killer whales and stop using them in shows.

